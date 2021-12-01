https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211130/cometa-leonard-estara-a-simple-vista-por-primera-vez-en-80000-anos-como-verlo-desde-mexico-1118829129.html

Comet Leonard will be in plain sight for the first time in 80,000 years: how to see it from Mexico

Comet C / 2021 AI, also known as Comet Leonard, was discovered in January 2021 as a light spot, when it traveled in the vicinity of the planet … 11.30.2021, Sputnik World

Towards the middle of December 2021, Comet Leonard will visit the inner Solar System and pass close to Venus and Earth, before hurtling around the sun in January 2022. “Although comets are extremely difficult to predict, some estimates indicate that Comet Leonard’s light will be visible to the naked eye in December, “reported the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).” Soon after passing close to Earth in mid-December, the Comet will move from the northern skies to the southern ones. ” These photographs showed a formation of dust, snow and rocks coming from the Oort cloud, which has an orbit of 80,000l years. In addition, NASA explained that it obtained its image from the vicinity of June Lake, in California. It took 80,000 years for it to go all the way around the Sun, so after this period it will be visible with greater power on December 12 at 8:54 a.m. Among the countries where it will be visible at its maximum brightness is Mexico, According to preliminary data, the astronomical event can be seen between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. (CDMX time) .This next sighting adds to the partial lunar eclipse that could be seen from practically all of Latin America and the United States on 19 November, the longest in the last almost 600 years, the shadow of the Earth managed to cover more than 97% of the natural satellite, which was tinged with a reddish appearance.

