Comet Leonard will be in plain sight for the first time in 80,000 years: how to see it from Mexico
Comet C / 2021 AI, also known as Comet Leonard, was discovered in January 2021 as a light spot, when it traveled in the vicinity of the planet
Comet C / 2021 AI, also known as Comet Leonard, was discovered in January 2021 as a light spot, when it was traveling in the vicinity of the planet Mars, and will now be visible by the end of the year with the naked eye.
By mid-December 2021, Comet Leonard will visit the inner Solar System and pass close to Venus and Earth, before hurtling around the sun in January 2022.
“Although comets are extremely difficult to predict, some estimates indicate that Comet Leonard’s light will be visible to the naked eye in December,” reported the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
“Soon after passing close to Earth in mid-December, the comet will drift from the northern to the southern skies,” he added.
The space agency shared an image of the comet composed of 62 photos captured by telescope to record both the astronomical body and the stars behind it. These photographs showed a formation of dust, snow and rocks from the Oort cloud, which has an orbit of 80,000l years.
In addition, NASA detailed that it obtained its image from the vicinity of Lake June, in California.
When to see it
It took Comet Leonard 80,000 years to go around the Sun completely, so after this period it will be visible with greater power the next December 12th at 8:54 a.m.
Among the countries where it will be visible in its maximum brightness is MexicoAccording to preliminary data, the astronomical event can be seen between 5:00 and 5:30 in the morning (CDMX time).
This next sighting adds to the partial lunar eclipse that could be seen from practically all of Latin America and the United States on November 19, the longest in the last almost 600 years.
The shadow of the Earth managed to cover more than 97% of the natural satellite, which was tinged with a reddish appearance.
