Comet Leonard, when and how to see this phenomenon that will repeat itself in 80 thousand years?

This closing of the year continues to surprise us with astronomical phenomena, Since it will be in December when Comet Leonard can be seen, an event that will not happen again in thousands of years.

This is because kites They are distant visitors to the Solar System, with orbits beyond Neptune, causing them to take hundreds or thousands of years to complete a return to the Sun, as is the case with Leonard, that until this year was unknown.

Leonard’s discovery

The comet was completely unknown, however, it was on January 3, 2021 when the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard realized its existence when reviewing the photographs of the comet. telescope from the Mount Lemmon Observatory.

Leonard looked like a faint spot when he passed by Mars. When doing the analysis and verifying that it was not a nebula, since it did not appear in any registry, they realized that it was a comet that they named C / 2021 A1.

Which has come a long way to pass close to the Sun, since they estimate that its last visit occurred 80 thousand years ago and that it was approximately 35 thousand years ago that Leonard he undertook his journey to pass through the Sun again.

When and how to see it?

Its orbit not only makes it pass through the Sun, since it will also cause Leonard to follow his path between the Land and Venus, which will make it visible to the naked eye from almost anywhere, so no instrument is required, although you can use binoculars.

Some experts indicate that its visibility could begin as of November 30 during the early morning in the eastern direction. In Mexico, it is recommended to pay attention to December 12th, during the dawn before dawn, since that day Leonard will reach his minimum distance from the earth.

“This comet will pass at a lower distance from Earth on December 12, 2021, at 08:54 am EST,” said NASA, so you should be on the lookout around 5:00 and 5:30 in the afternoon. early morning.

However, it will be even more visible among the December 13 and 14, since it will be in these days when it reaches its maximum radiance.

“The maximum brightness is expected to be around December 13 or 14, 2021, approximately 1 or 2 days after passing its closest point to Earth,” said the POT.

Comets are very difficult to predict, since scientists do not know how much dust or gas they will emit, so there is no certainty about the exact day they will be. Leonard it will be brighter, according to NASA.