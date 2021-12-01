Club América would have repented with Sebastián Córdova

TO Sebastian Cordova all the reflectors point at him for the possible trade-off that can be agreed between the directives of the Eagles of America and the Chivas of Guadalajara, by midfielder Uriel antuna, in the book of passes prior to the start of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament which, by the way, is days away from opening.

If materialized, the steering wheel cream blue He would be adding one more seasoning to a year that was somewhat particular for him. On the one hand, by obtaining in August the Bronze medal with the Selection of Mexico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, by defeating in the duel for third place the local cast of Japan.

And on the other, because the authorities and technical body of the Eagles of America they decided to give him the number 10 shirt that he had vacated Giovanni dos santos (whose contract ran out in mid-2021), upon returning from his participation in Asia with The Tri for him Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

At that time there was not so much commotion because the atmosphere of the institution of Coapa (fans and idols), the vast majority, agreed that the soccer player born in Aguascalientes wore the mythical number. However, as the games went by, that look changed, above all, indoors.

By the way, El Francotirador of the newspaper RECORD, reported that the authorities of the America club they would have regretted having given him the 10th Sebastian Cordova, in full context in which, in addition, it was revealed that he would have been the first of those involved in the barter, to give the ok to make the pass to the Chivas of Guadalajara.