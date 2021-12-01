Christian Martinoli’s harsh criticism of Mexican soccer: “It’s a lie”

The sports commentator, Christian Martinoli is distinguished by his harsh criticism of the Mexican National Team and at the national soccer level (Photo: YouTube / @ TV Azteca Deportes)

The team of Pumas is in the semifinals. Despite the fact that the university students only won 5 games during the regular season, they managed to enter the playoffs in position 11, they eliminated Toluca and subsequently they left out America in the league. Faced with this peculiar situation, the commentator Christian Martinoli released a review against the feline team, Mexican soccer, its competition system and against the level of competition of the Mexican National Team.

The commentator of Aztec TV He was dissatisfied with the current situation of Mexican soccer. To reveal his criticism, he began by talking about the Ciudad Universitaria team: “And now it turns out that in Pumas, the same ones that insulted the players and that they all left. Now it turns out they have a good season, ‘Let’s go for the championship’ they say ”. Remembering that during the first days of the tournament, the fans asked for a total restructuring of the squad, but that now they are at the bottom of the cannon supporting their team.

“Mexico’s soccer system is a lie because the most regular doesn’t always winInstead, they kick you out in a game and the party is over ”, he highlighted. His words make sense, because America was the best team for four months in the league, the overall leader of the competition, but that was of little use to him in the direct elimination against Pumas, who ended up eliminating the Eagles 3-1.

Pumas eliminated América in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla 3-1. (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasELP)

Every time you have the opportunity, Martinoli emphasizes his dislike for the level of Liga MX. Either during his game narrations or in the television programs where he appears, the Toluca fan does not hesitate to criticize what is done within the Mexican league. “We are going to reward mediocrity,” said the commentator when the playoff idea was approved.

“La Liguilla is a lieThen we complain about the competitive level that the players have in the National Team ”, he said. This in relation to the fact that, supposedly in the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer, there are the best teams that participated in the regular phase, but sometimes the difference between the first and last places is exaggerated. You can have a bad tournament, close the last dates with good results and with that get to dispute the title.

A few days before, the same commentator stressed that this has been one of the worst regular tournaments in recent years, due to the lack of goals and therefore of spectacle. When the playoffs arrived, unique matches with a tie in between, the goals, intensity and emotions increased significantly. Given the situation, Martinoli recommended that the Liga MX should have a long format, as in Europe, where whoever scores the most points is the champion., so that there is intensity every weekend and not a few times a semester.

Martinoli exploded against Toluca after his elimination. (Photo: Twitter / @ martinolimx)

In the end, his criticism was directed at the Mexican National Team. It should be remembered that in the last matches of the Aztec representative, he fell to the United States and Canada respectively, defeats that took him to third place in the World Cup qualifier. In these meetings the Tricolor was criticized a lot, for its poor reaction capacity. Under the commentator’s logic, you can’t ask for a more competitive selection when the Liga MX system is so permissive with its clubs..

For now, the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 is about to come to an end. Despite criticism from Christian and other commenters, the competition system is unlikely to change. The semifinals are: Leon vs Tigers and Atlas vs Pumas. In a few weeks the new monarch of Mexican soccer will be known.

