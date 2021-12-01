Chris Pratt’s new movie the Tomorrow War to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The new movie of Chris pratt will be the next production to skip a theatrical release to go straight to Amazon Prime Video in the context of the pandemic.

According to Deadline, Amazon and Skydance finally sealed their deal so that The Tomorrow War will be presented through Prime Video in 240 markets worldwide during the next July 2nd.

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our clients around the world”, Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, commented in a statement collected by Deadline. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly created this unique and action-packed sci-fi getaway that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and pull the strings of their hearts with its father-daughter story.”

“We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt, who brings very dynamic star power to the film,” added.

As Slake pointed out, The Tomorrow War was directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) based on a script by Zach Dean (24 Hours to Live) and his story will address how a group of time travelers They arrive from the year 2051 to warn that in the future humanity is losing a war against a deadly alien species.

In that scenario, it will be argued that the only hope of survival for humans is for the soldiers and civilians of the present to be transported to the future and join the battle.

Thus, a high school teacher named Dan Forester (Pratt) will be recruited to participate in that fight and will have to collaborate with other characters such as a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her estranged father (JK Simmons) as they try to save the planet.