Chris Pratt revealed details about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently Chris Pratt revealed some details about it.

On January 15, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with the WandaVision series on Disney +. But, over the years, fans will learn the continuation of important stories like Thor: Love and Thunder. Recently, Chris Pratt revealed if he will be part of the movie and other details that will attract the attention of the fandom.

A few weeks ago it was known that Chris Pratt will be part of the cast of Taika Waititi’s film as Star-Lord, and although it was not confirmed by Kevin Feige in his presentation of Disney Investor Day, it was the actor himself who did. He escaped in a direct on Instagram while talking to Tom Holland: “Did you just say you’ll be in ‘Thor’?” Holland asks, to which Chris Pratt responds: “Yeah, was I not supposed to say it?”. “It’s crazy, I don’t think anyone knew”, to which Pratt says: “No, they knew. I think they knew “.

Chris Pratt also revealed when he was going to join the shoot: “I will be with ‘Thor’ in Australia, so I will travel to Australia in a week”. As we already knew, the fourth installment of the films focused on the character of Chris Hemsworth will feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the new goddess of thunder. Christian Bale was confirmed in the role of Gorr, the butcher of the gods. Also returning are Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special

After Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt will go to work with James Gunn and his companions, who together will shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In addition, the director of said film also prepares a Christmas special with his Guardians, which we will see on Disney + in 2022. Before that, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in 2023.