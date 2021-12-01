Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star in the new images of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Famous
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth They are the stars of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the third film of the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
In the new film not only Thor will be back, but also Valkyrie ( Tessa thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will help him face Gorr, the slayer of gods, a character that will be played by Christian bale.
What is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ about?
So far not much more is known about the plot or if it will be Chris Hemsworth’s last film as Marvel’s hero, but everything indicates that it will be Natalie Portman’s debut as a superhero.
In a series of photographs, captured on November 1, 2021, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth are seen holding hands on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.
In the photographs, it can be seen that Thor recovered his long hair, an aspect that he had at the beginning of his trilogy, in addition to that he seems to share a quality moment with Jane Foster, with whom it can be assumed that he resolved their differences, since the end was announced of their relationship in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.
The couple is walking in a city on Earth, so it is possible that the images correspond to the beginning of the film, before the arrival of Gorr, the villain in turn.
In another image they are seen enjoying some hot dogs, while passing near what appears to be a wedding ring shop, so perhaps the intention of the god of thunder is to marry the astrophysicist.
Natalie Portman’s new role in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
For years there was speculation about the departure of Natalie Portman from the MCU, due to her absence from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and the latest Avengers movies, but apparently the director Taika waititi managed to convince the Oscar winner to become a heroine.
At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, it was announced that the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’ would return to the Marvel screens, but with a different role than the one fans were used to.
Unlike the other films, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will delve deeper into the character of Natalie Portman, as it will be inspired by the comic ‘The mighty Thor’, where Jane Foster becomes the new goddess of thunder , while fighting terminal cancer.
It is not known if director Taika Waititi will follow the comic book story to the letter, but it is possible that the third Thor movie will be the last starring Chris Hemsworth, who could pass the hammer to Natalie Portman, to become the new Avengers figure.