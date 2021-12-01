‘Chente’ returns to intensive care according to reports

Vicente Fernández’s health allegedly declined recently, as various media reported that the singer was re-admitted to intensive care.

The family of the interpreter of “El Rey” had reported a few weeks ago that his condition was apparently improving, and it was even said on his official social networks that he had even abandoned his artificial respirator in periods of up to an hour.

However, alleged relatives of the musical star indicated that his family had to admit him again because of a presumed pneumonia, although no official source has made any statement about it so far.

The media indicated that the descendants of “Chente” will meet shortly to share a new medical report in which the celebrity’s situation will be detailed; the statement is expected to reach the public between this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some reports last week indicated that he also known as “El Charro de Huentitlán” would possibly return home to Los Tres Potrillos ranch to continue with his medical process, although his son, Vicente Fernández Jr., denied the information.

Fernández Jr. said that his father is stable despite the seriousness of his situation, and that the reports that they would have him home before Christmas were a lie.