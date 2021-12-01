Chelís reveals how Michel Leaño stopped talking to him after supporting him

José Luis Sánchez Solá lit the wick before the end of the regular phase of the Opening 2021, when Chivas He fought to sneak into the playoffs; at that time, the now ESPN sports analyst pointed to Marcelo Michel Leaño as being a “crude copy of him”, although without delving further into the details.

However, a few days ago the Shilling decided to delve deeper into the subject in a talk with the Youtube program Connection CX, where explained that he had a great relationship with Marcelo Michel Leaño and that even in his family they pointed out to give him preference today DT de las Chivas above his own son.

“Zero, below zero (it’s my relationship with Leaño). In my house they criticized me that I loved him more than my son. Six or seven years we spent all the time together, He was leading a team from a legionnaire high school, he spoke to me in the halftime ‘what do I do, ChelísAm I losing 2-1 and so and so? ‘ Then I would say something to him, tell them the one about the dead man, that I made it one day in a pantheon. And at the end he would talk to me and say, ‘No Chelís, I told them that and we won’ ”, he began. Sánchez Solá.

Also, the Chelis explained that the straw that broke the camel’s back was that the directive of Deer of Merida sought him out to take charge of Marcelo Michel Leaño when he was coach of said club in 2016, a situation that in the first instance he did not accept.

“Wow, we were close, and later he went to go to Mérida, my friends, those of the Chiquillada famous for business, for land, because the owner offered them a great land deal, but I told them that the condition was that I had to go direct and I said no because my friend was there Marcelo, ‘yes but he has four points from 15’ “, said the Chelis, who eventually ended up accepting the offer to lead the Merida and it broke his friendship with Leaño.

“I was talking to Marcelo, do what you want, just tell the board of directors, say yes to everything, already on the court do what you want, because that is the big problem you are having, according to what I hear in the meetings. And then hehe bequeathed to the boards and stubborn with his things, stubborn, stubborn, stubborn and lost. They ran it, they took me and the guy withdrew my speechSo that’s where our relationship ended ”, he added.