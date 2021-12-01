Checo Pérez’s strong message to his rivals at the Saudi Arabian GP

Checo Pérez affirmed that he has nothing to lose in the following GPs. (Photo: Carlos Ramirez / EFE)

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is the prelude to the end, the closing of a fierce competition between Red bull and Mercedes. The following December 5 will define how both teams and riders arrive at the last dance, therefore, Sergio Czech Perez has stated that under this scenario you have to go for everything, since nothing to lose.

“We have managed to close the gap with Mercedes And now is the time to go all out, we have nothing to lose and we will do our best. If we can have two perfect races as a team, I’m sure we can be victorious, “he said. Czech in the statements released by his team.

The message that Pérez sent to Mercedes He is forceful, he will do everything to continue in the fight, both in the constructors’ and in the pilot’s, taking into account that his partner Max verstappen he can still be crowned world champion. In addition, that the Mexican can finish the season in the top 3 if he continues to do good races.

Sergio Pérez could end the year as the top 3 in Formula 1. (Photo: NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL / EFE)

However, the runner from Guadalajara also considers that the next circuit will not be an easy task. He even said that he had never been on a circuit this fast in his career.

“It looks like a very fast track so I’m excited to get out there and see how it feels in the real car. I don’t think I’ve ever driven on such a fast track with so many high speed curves. It will be quite a challenge, “he said for Red Bull.

He also stated that scenarios like this are what make a person decide to become a runner. It should be noted that for some seasons the closures were not experienced in the way that is being seen now. The hegemony of Lewis hamilton and Mercedes endangered with Red Bulls.

Max Verstappen is on the line to win the championship or finish second. (Photo: Delivered via REUTERS)

“These last two races will be an example of this. I’m really enjoying coming to the end of the season with such an important fight on our hands. I really want to get to Jeddah and then to Abu Dhabi. This is why you start running, at times like this. “

Currently, Pérez accumulates 5 podiums so far this campaign (Azerbaijan, France, Turkey, the United States and Mexico); However, since his third place in the Mexican GP, ​​the Jalisco has not been able to place himself in the high positions of the classification.

For this season finale, Czech He has the confidence and certainty of a team in the future. Red Bull recently renewed him as a driver for 2022 despite naysayers. In fact, a Formula 1 driver was surprised by the decision, to which Pérez replied.

If Hamilton continues with that step, he will be proclaimed champion once again. (Photo: Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters)

“Well, at the end of the day the team has a lot more information, you know? much more than the media and even many times more than the pilots. Just after a couple of races, I don’t know, like five races or something like that, the bosses came to talk to me and They said that they were very happy with me and that they wanted to continue”, He explained to Canal + France.

Czech has a chance to achieve the feat of being the first Mexican to finish in the top three in a Formula 1 year, but to do so, he must win his direct confrontation with the Finn Valtteri Bottas, who still leads him and remains solid in the 3rd place. As of today, Bottas has 203 units while the Guadalajara accumulates 190 points.

