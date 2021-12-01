Charles from England enjoys the charms of Barbados with Rihanna

The Prince carlos is having an intense schedule in these last weeks of the year. The health situation of Queen Elizabeth has meant that several of the members of the royal family have had to assume more and more responsibilities in support of the monarch, who is resting on medical prescription, although she is also very excited to celebrate Christmas with his family.

Several years ago the Queen stopped going abroad to avoid long trips, for this reason, Carlos has been the one who has moved to Barbados, to participate in the transition to a republic. The sovereign has been replaced as head of state and now Sandra Mason, hitherto governor of the territory, will act as president, while Mia Mottley will be prime minister.

A unique occasion that, as expected, has been celebrated in style because it also coincided with the 55th anniversary of the island’s independence. Fireworks, music, dancing and solemn speeches have marked a day that will undoubtedly be unforgettable for the citizens of Barbados, but also for the United Kingdom.

This time, the Prince carlos, who has already surpassed the seven-decade-old barrier, has traveled alone to the island, instead of having the company of his wife. However, there he has met the singer Rihanna, with whom he has been delighted. An encounter that recalls others like those he starred in the past with the Spice Girls or with Kylie Minogue.

There have been several moments of complicity that the Prince and the artist have shared, very favored with a sophisticated slip dress in metallic tones. The heir to the throne was in charge of pronouncing a few words during the ceremony, in which he highlighted the capacity of the island’s citizens to build a stable future: “he has forged his destiny with extraordinary strength, emancipation and self-government”, he has saying. Although the ceremony was very entertaining, some reporters caught the Prince nodding off, perhaps due to jet lag. Carlos, without a doubt, had a hard time staying on his feet throughout the celebration.

Queen Elizabeth herself also wanted to send a message to Barbados for this special milestone: «I visited this beautiful country for the first time on the eve of its independence in early 1966, and it makes me very happy that my son is with there today since the island has a very special place in my heart “, emphasized Her Majesty, who has defined Barbados as” a country legitimately proud of its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess and its natural beauty, “said the sovereign in her message.

On the occasion of this special anniversary, in addition, the singer Rihanna has been honored and named a national heroine by Mia Mottley, who highlighted the role of the artist as an ambassador for her country: “in the name of a grateful nation, but of a people even more proudly, we present to you the designated national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. That you continue to shine like a diamond and that you bring honor to your nation with your works, with your actions and that you make merits wherever you go, ”he stressed.

A deserved tribute that has been added to the pregnancy rumors looming over the artist, whose tight dress gave a glimpse of an incipient tummy. In fact, social networks have only commented on this issue. An American digital said that the singer was expecting her first child with rapper Asap Rocky, after a source confirmed that he had heard the musician saying that he was excited by the news. To this must be added that, during the celebration, some waiters assured that smoking or drinking was not allowed, because the artist wants a healthy environment for her baby. We will have to wait and see when this important detail is confirmed or denied.