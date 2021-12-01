Castillo and Benedetti aim to reinforce Necaxa

America seeks to get rid of Nicolas Castillo and Nicolas Benedetti, who could arrive at Necaxa after not entering into plans of the current coaching staff for the next season, as part of the clean-up that is intended to be done in Coapa after the failure in the Apertura 2021, as well as in the Concachampions.

RECORD could know that the ‘Nicos‘They are very close to arriving in Aguascalientes to defend the jersey of the RayBecause of the urgency that exists in the Azulcrema entity to purify the campus and free up places for foreigners, these would be the first to emigrate.

The intention of Santiago Solari for this winter break is to get rid of players who have not performed at one hundred in the squad and who have spent more time between cottons than on the court, being Benedetti and Castle the players who spent the most time injured or with physical problems since their arrival at the club.

Recall that the Chilean attacker suffered a thrombosis that almost took his life, for which he was out of circulation for more than a year and it was even said that there were great possibilities that he would never step on a soccer field again, due to its critical condition.

Despite all odds, he managed to recover and last summer he returned to play with the Eagles during his tour of the United States, where he had a few minutes before Santos Laguna. After that, he was sent on loan to the Youth from Brazil, a team that does not want to extend it, so it will return to Liga MX.

For its part, Benedetti He has suffered countless injuries that have diminished his time at Coapa, the strongest being the one he suffered in the Pre-Olympic with the Colombian National Team in February 2020, which kept him out for eight months.

Both came to America together almost three years ago, in the Clausura 2019, to reinforce the team that recently came from being Champion. Their signings caused a lot of excitement among American fans, but neither of them managed to stand out, so today they will go out the back door to reach the Necaxa.

