Cardi B’s daughter’s expensive accessories

Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, boasts of dressing with the greatest designers. The famous rapper invests thousands of dollars in her little girl who appears on her Instagram account more than once. From bags made just for her to exclusive collections, Kulture has modeled all kinds of brands. And if you have not noticed the incredible accessories of Kulture, here are some.

1. An exclusive piece

This Hermés Birkin bag was designed exclusively for Kulture. The piece is made of rainbow colored rhinestones and cannot be found elsewhere. Maybe it could be too much for a two-year-old, but Cardi knows her daughter is worth it.

2. Expensive pink bag

Cardi and her daughter posed together with this pink bag that is worth $ 10,000. This was a gift from her dad, Offset, who also pampers the little girl with big surprises.

3. Louis Vuitton backpack

This is one of Kulture’s favorite brands. A backpack with the classic French brand print was the perfect accessory for her cute look. The value of the backpack is around $ 2,000.

4. Balenciaga mini bag

Another pink accessory that matched her footwear. This mini bag is worth $ 2,000, an expense that doesn’t affect Cardi B’s $ 24 million fortune at all.

5. All kinds of Channel stuff

Cardi showing some of the new items she purchased Kulture today while shopping.🛍 “This what happens when God gives me the babygirl I always wanted 😩. I shop more for her then I do for myself @ kulturekiari. “ Via; her Instagram. (April 6th, 2021.)@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/wOpnNDzwG1 – Ms. Match that same energy💎 (@TheBardiLegacyy) April 7, 2021

In one of her stories, Cardi B showed how much she loves her little girl. “This happens when God gives me the baby I always wanted,” he said. “I buy more for her than I buy for myself,” he added. In the clip you can see different handbags and a bracelet.

6. Kulture loves her gifts

Kulture showed off a bag from Chanel’s Spring-Summer collection that is worth $ 5,000. Through Cardi’s stories you could see how happy the two-year-old looks with her accessories. The rapper wrote in her story “Lucky”, showing that she only wants the best for her daughter.

