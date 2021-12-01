Cardi B: Judge Orders Release of Medical Records Amid Bitter ETS Defamation Lawsuit

A United States judge ordered the release of Cardi B’s medical records in the ETS libel and defamation lawsuit the rapper launched against YouTuber Latasha Kebe.

Cardi’s attorney, Lisa Moore, told Rolling stone that your client accepted the decision of US District Judge William Ray issued on Monday (November 23).

Judge Ray ordered the Center for Women’s Pelvic Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, to send him all the medical reports that “solely related to the tests [Cardi] for herpes and HPV ”.

The “WAP” singer’s STD test results are important evidence in her underlying libel and defamation lawsuit, which she filed in March 2019 against Kebe.

At the time, Cardi accused Kebe of damaging her reputation by making false claims about the singer on her YouTube channel UnWineWithTashaT.

In her lawsuit, Cardi alleged that Kebe wrongly stated in “multiple vlogs that garnered millions of views” that the singer used to be a prostitute and cocaine user and that she had contracted herpes and HPV.

In response to Judge William’s decision on Monday, Moore told the publication that Cardi does not have HPV or herpes.

“Two of the defamatory statements in question are the defendant’s vile, false and highly offensive statements that my client has herpes and HPV, and we provide these records [las pruebas de ETS] 14 months ago in support of my client’s claims, “he said.

Rapper Cardi B filed a libel and slander lawsuit in March 2019 against the YouTuber, who claimed the singer used cocaine and had herpes. (Getty Images)

However, Kebe reportedly contested the medical records provided by Cardi earlier in a closed hearing on November 9, after which Judge Ray ordered the hospital to provide the singer’s medical records for judicial inspection “as soon as possible”.

Kebe’s attorney, Sadeer Sabbak, told Rolling stone on Wednesday (Nov 24) that the YouTuber “had no comment” specifically regarding Cardi’s medical records.

The case is scheduled to go to trial on January 5 next year in Georgia federal court, during which Cardi’s legal team will seek to prove that the singer’s accusation that Kebe carried out a “malicious campaign” in her against.

“The plaintiff was never a prostitute or a cocaine user. The plaintiff has never had or has herpes, nor has she had herpes outbreaks in her mouth, ”her lawsuit stated.

Kebe previously filed a counterclaim against Cardi for intentional assault and inflection of emotional distress, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone.

Kebe alleged that Cardi’s fans had threatened her online after the singer “began to publicly criticize” Kebe online amid their ongoing legal dispute.

Judge Ray had dismissed Kebe’s claims earlier this year, citing a lack of evidence.