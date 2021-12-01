Cardi B breaks record as first female rapper to receive more than one diamond disc

Officially Cardi B She has become the first female rapper to receive a diamond disc more than once.

The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed that the “WAP” singer broke a new record as the first female MC to achieve a diamond record multiple times; this thanks to his recent collaboration with Maroon 5, “Girls like you”, exceeded 10 million sales in the United States.

Reacting to the news, on your Twitter account, Cardi B wrote: “Wow I have two diamond discs. Thank you very much @ maroon5 for including me in this song, which is the song that I dedicate to my daughter every time I perform it. I will always be grateful”.

As expected, the singer’s fans immediately began to celebrate her triumph with a couple of messages on social networks, to which she was replying and sharing. “Diamonds are the best friends of girls,” he wrote in response to a Tweet.

“Girls like you”, Excerpt from Maroon 5’s sixth studio album, it spent several weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and was even nominated at the Grammys in the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category.

In addition, as reported by Chart Data, with this achievement, Cardi B She also becomes the third woman to score more than one diamond disc, second only to Katy Perry and Lady Gaga.

Cover photo taken from the singer’s Instagram.

