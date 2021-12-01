Camila Cabello supported an event for urban artists in Miami

Cuban singer Camila Cabelló supported an event for urban artists in Miami and confessed that she found it inspiring to fill the city with “color and joy.”

“Cool event tonight at @wynwoodwallsofficial. Thank you for supporting local Miami artists and thank you to all Miami artists for making our city colorful, joyful and inspiring all of us to contribute and make the changes we want to see in the world. Starting in our own backyards! Very inspiring, ”the Cuban wrote in her Instagram post.

Cabello has been very active in her social networks, after the unexpected break with fellow singer Shawn Mendes.

In mid-November of this year, Shawn Mendes and Camila published a joint statement through their social networks to announce that the love relationship had ended, but that they were still friends.

“Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love as human beings is stronger than ever,” they explained.

One of the main problems that prompted them to take the drastic step was the hectic lifestyle demanded by their respective professions. They continued to enjoy each other’s company for as long as the quarantine time in the COVID-19 pandemic allowed.

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the confinement in Miami. They both seemed very happy and seemed to be enjoying a break from work, “a source told a local American magazine last week.

“It is more to return to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to not spending much time together. “

In an interview he gave before his breakup with his girlfriend, he found Shawn Mendes going over memories of his happy time with Camila Cabello.

“I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, really very special. I often go back to looking at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice ”, he had stated in the interview.