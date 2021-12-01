Building with the health and well-being of people in mind

The Passive House Building Platform (PEP), a non-profit association that includes professionals, companies and experts in the field of energy efficiency in buildings, has collaborated on the book Buildings and Health. Reinventing the habitat with people’s health in mind ‘, an initiative promoted and supported by CGATE, GBCe and AEICE through the Buildings and Health Forum.

For the preparation of this technical document, more than 60 experts have collaborated, through 9 thematic working groups gathered throughout 2021, who have contributed their vision on what a healthy building should be and that takes care of of people’s well-being, seeking to go beyond the most well-known and regulated aspects.

For this reason, in its eagerness to disseminate and promote the Passivhaus standard, the PEP association has taken advantage of its participation to include contributions in chapter 2 on air quality and health. Specifically, Passivhaus experts have stressed the importance of rehabilitation to improve indoor air quality and emphasize that, whenever a rehabilitation of any type is considered, it is the right time to study the cost and opportunity of carrying out energy renovations comprehensive to avoid pathologies caused by uncoordinated partial interventions.

In addition, and as deep connoisseurs of the Passive House standard, the most demanding worldwide in energy efficient building, PEP has also contributed its knowledge in chapter 6 of this book, specifically in its second section on improvement and installation of passive strategies in the building envelope. In this sense, the association highlights that a bad thermal envelope also impacts on the quality of the interior environment, specifically with regard to the generation of pathologies in the enclosures that affect the healthiness of the interior spaces. The main elements to work on in a thermal envelope are insulation (and thermal bridges), joinery (and their correct placement) and air-tightness.

According to Daniel Snchez Peinado, technician of the Passivhaus Building Platform, it has been a pleasure to collaborate in this initiative since PEP does not cease our vocation to raise awareness about the importance of building in a sustainable and efficient way. In addition, he has added that most of the buildings in which we live are unhealthy because they do not meet the health criteria, required in the Technical Building Code (CTE) that became mandatory in 2006, and cause what the Organization World Health Organization called Sick Building Syndrome in 1982, which refers to the set of annoyances and diseases caused by air pollution in closed spaces, caused by poor ventilation, temperature decompensation, suspended particles, gases and vapors. of chemical origin and aerosols, etc. Therefore, it is essential that we work to rehabilitate and build a building park with criteria of health and well-being for users.