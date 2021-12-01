Bryan Adams Photographs St. Vincent, Iggy Pop and More for New Pirelli Calendar

For the new edition of the Pirelli 2022 calendar, the company hired as a photographer Bryan adams, who under the motto “On the way”, ventured into a new discipline to portray artists of the stature of Iggy Pop, Cher, Grimes, St. Vincent, Rita Ora, Jennifer Hudson, Kali Uchis and more.

“On the road is where I have been for the last 45 years,” Adams said in the press release about his involvement with this new release. “Because the life of a musician is made up of roads, trips, waiting in hotels, hours behind the scenes”He continued.

The composer of “Summer of 69” also participated in the official presentation of the calendar, although in an isolated quarantine situation in Milan, since he barely reached Italian soil, he tested positive for covid-19 for the second time this month. Even so, he clarified that he is doing well.

The Pirelli Calendar has been in production since 1964 and throughout all its editions it had the participation of figures and talents of high caliber such as Kate Moss, Uma Thurman or Kate Winslet. On the other hand, the almanac is also known worldwide for presenting first-rate photographic works such as those of Annie Leibovitz or Herb Ritts.

Check out the photos below:

Grimes. Photo: Bryan Adams.

Saweetie. Photo: Bryan Adams / Pirelli.

Kali Uchis. Photo: Bryan Adams / Pirelli