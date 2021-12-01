Britney Spears turns 40: this is her before and after (PHOTOS)

There is no doubt that the 40th birthday of Britney Spears It must be celebrated in a big way, because for the first time in 13 years, the singer will be able to enjoy her freedom without having to tolerate the restrictions imposed by her father through a guardianship. To celebrate one more year in the life of the singer, at Sónica.mx, we took a tour of the image changes she has had during her career.

Last November was important for the life of the ‘Princess of Pop’ and for the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the immediate end of the guardianship, so the singer was freed from the yoke of his father, Jamie Spears.

This has been the physical evolution of Britney Spears throughout her musical career

On December 2, 1981 in the state of Mississippi, United States, a couple welcomed their little daughter Britney jean spears. The then girl grew up in Louisiana between dance classes, as well as gymnastics, and also lived with the dream of becoming a pop superstar.

In order to fulfill his dream come true, and with about 10 years, he went with his mother to New York to star in the show on the ‘off-Broadway’ called ‘Ruthless’. His performance and stage presence caught the attention of the producers of Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club (1992), for which they gave him a starring role on the show where he shared credits with Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

But it was in 1999, at the age of 16, that he made his debut in the music industry with the release of his album ‘Baby One More Time’, which sold millions of copies worldwide. From that moment on, Britney Spears obtained the title of ‘Princess of Pop’. His popularity increased with his second album ‘Oops! I Did It Again ‘, which came out in 2000.







A year later her third record material came out, ‘Britney’, and she made her big screen debut with the movie ‘Crossroads’. Both productions increased his influence and power within music. For her fourth album, ‘In The Zone’, the singer decided to take control of the creative process where she showed her maturity as an artist.

The arrival of his fifth album, ‘Blackout’, was accompanied by the consequences it had on the mental health of Britney Spears due to the media persecution, the irresponsibility of the paparazzi, as well as pressure from the industry. At that time her father would take control of her life and force her to have a residency in Las Vegas and release albums like ‘Glory’.

Thanks to social networks, Britney Spears He found a way to communicate with his followers and inform them that he was struggling to regain his freedom as a person, which led to the birth of the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement. Finally, on November 12, the law returned control of her life to the singer.

In addition to her incredible music, the singer of “Sometimes” became a fashion icon in the two thousand due to the incorporation of crop tops, chunky sneakers, the cowboy style, and more in her music videos, as well as her appearance on the red carpets.