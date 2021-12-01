On November 12, Judge Brenda Penny of the Superior Court of Los Angeles, California, ruled the end of Britney Spears’ 13-year guardianship, so the singer has begun to make plans and do certain things that the guardianship and her father, Jamie Spears, did not allow her.

Britney Spears shares that she’s thinking about having another child

In addition to being able to get engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari, the singer now plans to expand her family, as she recently revealed that she is thinking about having another baby. “I am thinking of having another baby! I wonder if this is a girl “Britney wrote on her Instagram account next to a black and white photo of a baby standing on tiptoe.

The artist is the mother of two sons, Sean Preston Federline, who was born in September 2005, and Jayden James Federline, born in 2006, whom she shares with ex-husband, dancer Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears celebrates her freedom with her “first glass of champagne”

Britney Spears spent her first weekend out of her conservatorship. The singer took the opportunity to go out to dinner with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, and toast to the future with your “first glass of champagne.”

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was in seventh heaven the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne last night at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen. I am celebrating my freedom and my birthday for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean, after 13 years … I think I’ve waited ENOUGH !!!! ”, the artist shared on her Instagram account.

In the same publication on her Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘Toxic’ also He appreciated the work of his lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, as well as the constant support of his fans.