Britney Spears chooses Steven Spielberg’s lawyer to take her case against her father

The Superior Court of Los Angeles allowed this Wednesday that Britney Spears can choose her own lawyer, a substantial change in the legal guardianship that has controlled her life for more than 13 years and which the singer wants to end. From now on, Britney will be represented by Mathew Rosengart, an attorney who has handled celebrity cases such as Sean Penn or Steven Spielberg and that will have as its first objective remove Jamie Spears, father of the artist, from guardianship.

Since 2008, Britney had been represented by Samuel Ingham, a court-appointed attorney who recently asked to withdraw from the case after her work was called into question when the singer said she never let her speak out against guardianship and was also not informed. about your right to request termination.

According to an exclusive from ‘The New York Times’ newspaper, this lawyer would have won more than three million dollars since 2008 and sources close to the case have denounced that Ingham has been more faithful to the interests of the father than of the singer herself.

Your freedom, closer

This step, choosing her own representative, although it may seem unimportant, means a giant step for the singer on the way to her liberation, because it means that she has been free to choose who she can trust to resolve the situation of her guardianship as soon as possible. . So happy is Spears with this breath of freedom, that she has shouted it from the rooftops in a post on Instagram, where she has uploaded a video in which she appears riding a horse and doing cartwheels herself. In addition, for the first time, after the text he has used the ‘hashtag’ of his own movement #FreeBritney:

“Come on friends … Come on! I will now have a real representation … I feel GRATEFUL and BLESSED! Thank you to my fans who support me … You have no idea what it means to me to feel supported by some Such amazing fans! Pssss: this is me celebrating, riding horses and doing cartwheels! #FreeBritney, “he wrote.

But also, the fact that Britney can hire her own representative calls into question the existence of her own legal guardianship, a mechanism reserved for severely disabled people who are not supposed to take care of themselves. Thus, the judge’s decision sets a precedent in the Britney case that could be transferred to the rest of the legal system that protects guardianships, in full controversy thanks to the notoriety of the singer.

Last week the Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, requested that his daughter be able to choose a lawyer: “Now, and in recent years, the ward is capable of taking care of himself and, in fact, within the parameters of the guardianship, has literally earned millions of dollars as international celebrity, “he argued. However, his father, Jamie spears (They are divorced), he is the one who has been acting as guardian since then and, for the moment, has not given no step away from guardianship or relax any of its aspects. During the new hearing, Britney herself insisted again that she not only wants to end the guardianship, but that she wants suing his father for “abuse”.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the door of the Los Angeles Courts to demand the freedom of the artist, whose case has been around the world after her statement on June 23 in which she assured that “she was not happy” and lived in a regime of “slavery”.