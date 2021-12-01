Britney Spears appears bloodied, handcuffed and lying on the ground for Halloween | Big Bang

Britney Spears she is enjoying her freedom after her father gave up his guardianship. A legal battle that has been going on for immense years and which now seems to have taken effect. She feels liberated and that entails a more surreal version of the singer who shares nudes as well as surreal conversations.

On Halloween it seems that she has been inspired. She has shared several photos and videos of her in which we can see her bloody and lying on the ground. “5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two friends and had 1 drink … she took a taxi home but her neighbor found her on the ground … still a mystery 🕵🏼‍♀️🙀😳😜 … who would do such a thing 🤷🏼 ‍♀️🎃 ??? ”, a story began with a lot of imagination.

Now that he has so much support and that, it seems that he has taken control of his life again, he does not stop throwing pullitas to the role of his family throughout his history. “He had a wonderful family and of course they weren’t around! Pretty dumb. I did this for Halloween 🎃 last night, but if the interpretation matches the opposition, what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality? Is EFFORT an insult ???? Or is the effort just … a play ??? One could do better, but who on Earth 🌎 would make a bad one? I mean, LET’S GO … Let’s play !!! It’s a start …. thoughts 💭 ??? ”, he continued.

Surreal sense of humor

Some will consider that his story is somewhat surreal, but you have to understand the hours. “Psss she broke her leg too! 🤷🏼‍♀️😉 Pssss no … I’m not showing my lips for a lip injection ad in the video 😹 !!!! ”, he kept writing.

And if anyone was already lost, there was still more. “Let me explain 🥒🥒 … I’m saying that in a crazy world like the one we have today it is very important to be safe!!! As we all did with Covid !!!! But still, have fun… I mean, duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty! Mom and Dad, can I drive my car now 😒 😜 ??? JUST TOASTING… but seriously, can I play now ???? Although I really don’t want to offend anyone… “, he continued.

And to finish with a recommendation for those who are on Netflix: “Oh, but wait, what are we seeing on television tonight? Shit, guys! Take a look at @lockeandkeynetflix 🔐… it’s pretty good 😌 !!! ”.

The next day, things did not improve. “My thought this morning … ¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿What ¿¿¿¿?? ???????????????????????????????? GOOD LUCK WORLD 😂🎃🙊👻 !!!!!! Psss Could it be Thanksgiving tomorrow because I’m starving???? !!!! ”, he added shortly after.