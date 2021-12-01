Billie Eilish says making Oscar de la Renta skinless is the highlight of his career

Billie Eilish has said that getting designer Oscar de la Renta to stop wearing fur is one of the most important moments of his career so far.

The pop star ‘Happier Than Ever’ recently participated in the fifth annual Vanity Fair Q&A ‘Same Interview’, which started as early as 2017.

At one point in the conversation, Eilish listed her accomplishments over the past two years – including releasing a second album, receiving two more Grammys, and attending the premiere of No Time To Die (“I’ve never seen anything so crazy, I met the royal family! “).

The singer went on to recall her experience hosting the 2021 Met Gala, which she said was “an incredible opportunity.”

Speaking of the “gorgeous” dress made by Oscar de la Renta that she wore to the event, Eilish recalled telling the fashion designer, “You have to stop wearing fur, because if you don’t, I’m not going to work with you.”

He continued: “That was also thanks to my mother for being with me and fighting for it. I got Oscar de la Renta to stop wearing fur completely, and that was something really important to me, and I hope that more brands will follow suit. be environmentally conscious and try to help the world instead of making it worse. “

You can see the full interview above.

Ahead of Meta Gaga’s presentation, Eilish – who is vegan and has been talking about animal rights for a long time – revealed that she agreed to wear the brand’s clothing if the brand agreed not to wear fur in the future.

“It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that from now on Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free !!!!”, she wrote on social media, adding: “I am honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard in this issue. I urge all designers to do the same. “

Eilish has previously expressed her “disgust” for people wearing mink fur, while also criticizing the meat and dairy industries for “torturing animals.”

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish launched her own vegan Nike sneakers. “It was an incredible and surreal experience to be able to create them, especially in a sustainable way,” he wrote.