Billie Eilish reveals her three secret tattoos

If tattoos are generally something that people tend to be very curious about, imagine when it comes to the designs worn by celebrities. Therefore, every time we discover that a ‘celeb’ has had a new tattoo, we love to inquire about its meaning, especially if it is someone like Billie Eilish, who said she would never, ever, ever talk about the tattoos she’s gotten.

Oh, friend, another who has to do that of ‘where I said I say, I say Diego’ … Now She has said that she has three tattoos, and that one of them is a tribute to herself, which is why you love a lot. Thus, the 19-year-old singer has opened up about her collection of ink on the skin, a year after saying that she would keep it a secret, and has spoken of her three special designs.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for the segment ‘Same Interview, The Fifth Year’, in which they do interviews with characters on the same date for five years in a row, he had to swallow his own words when reviewing his statements from last year when he said: ” I got a tattoo, but you’ll never see it. “

This time, she replied, “I have lied again … Now I have three tattoos. I have one here that says ‘Eilish’, (pointing to the chest) Yes, I love me. I have one here (pointing to the right of his rib cage), a bigger one, which it’s a dragon. And then, I just did this to myself a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book I had when I was little, a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis’. They are like my little guardian angels. “

The fairy design is on her left wrist and the back of her hand, and the ‘Bad Guy’ singer admitted she has “a few more ideas,” though her mother isn’t a big fan of her tattoos. “My mother hates tattoos. No, I will not be all tattooed, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel quite satisfied. I feel in a good zone with them. I felt the need for a while, and now I’m like, ‘Ahhh’ … Give me a little more time and then I’ll get another one. “

Although Billie has already shared her tattoos with her fans, she recently admitted that she doesn’t “always want to tell the world intimate details of her life.” “I don’t want people to know everything about me, but at the same time I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they have experienced the same things as me.. I want to be useful. I want people to realize that nothing happens, that everyone goes through this. You can speak for people who have no voice. “