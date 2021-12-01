Billie Eilish confesses that she lied and suffered an identity crisis in her annual interview with Vanity Fair | Present

It is already a tradition. Almost like putting the Christmas tree / nativity scene or taking the 12 grapes with the chimes. But in this case we celebrate it in November. For the fifth year in a row, Billie eilish has answered the questions of Vanity Fair magazine in their regular annual interview. And it has done so by leaving interesting headlines and surprising statements.

Because it is not usual for an artist to be so sincere when it comes to seeing his previous promotional interviews. In fact, in recent years, the singer has already made it clear that her 15-16-year-old self was too immature.

But this time Billie Eilish has not ‘scolded’ her adolescent self but her self from just 365 days ago. The interpreter who has just released her second studio album, Happier than ever, has assured that last year she lied and that she was suffering an identity crisis.

Billi Eilish: Same Interview The Fifth Year is the name of this piece of more than 22 minutes in which the composer agrees with many of the responses from previous years (her best friends, her main support …) but in which the ‘discordance’ powerfully draws attention .

“God, that girl was going through an identity crisis. Oh my God! You can see it in my eyes. My attitude used to be, well, I can’t go out … I freaked out. In the last year I’ve opened up to it. Really. I am grateful for that “confessed the artist.

An impression of which he already left some brushstrokes last year: “Years ago I was unsure about where I was. I always felt that I had to prove who I was, but I like how I did it and I like being who I am. For a while I had a crisis identity where I promoted on radio shows and felt like I was pretending to be Billie Eilish. Like I felt like I wasn’t looking at myself like I was myself. It happened to me several times on shows and awards shows: I felt as a parody. “

The prospect of fame and of not going out on the street without being able to avoid being recognized has faced the pandemic with a more mature Billie Eilish who is already out and does what she wants at the public level and who recognizes that despite what He said, yes he has felt the pressure of success and yes he has cared. He lied to us …

The process of creating her Oscar de la Renta dress for the MET gala, the singer’s main musical and extra musical achievements this year, the important weight that her family continues to have in her daily life and even her three new tattoos with compared to previous years they focused the conversation.

And it is that one of the best kept secrets of Billie Eilish is that ink that already covers her skin: her name on her chest, a dragon on one of the lateral sides and three fairies that ‘protect’ her on the wrist of her left hand .