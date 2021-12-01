Bershka Has Kendall Jenner’s Green Party Outfit

Kendall jenner has earned to be considered one of the celebrities most stylish today. The model, who shares this privileged position with some of her friends and colleagues, such as Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber or Kaia Gerber, has become a style benchmark for millennials and zetas thanks to its casual outfits, with very daring and original points.

One of her most memorable looks (with the permission of the most impressive of the MET Galas or the ones she looks on red carpets like Cannes) is the one made up of a two-piece set of top and pants in a striking lime green tone and with details. glitter and holographic. He himself was the work of Saks potts, the Danish firm responsible for the most viral coats in winters and Kendall jenner wanted to wear it back in February 2020 to go to the Box BRIT Awards. The style, which perfectly combined comfort with the festive spirit, has today become one of the most acclaimed of the model and, since then, many have searched for the exact Kendall outfit, which was not long in coming. sell out quickly in Saks Potts.

Getty Images

Getty Images





Luckily the set glitter by Kendall Jenner inspired so many trends that, to this day, it has resurfaced and crept among the Bershka news. It is part of the new party collection of the Spanish firm and has already begun to conquer several influencers and it is already predicted that it will be exhausted in a matter of day.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The two-piece set has a total price of less than 50 euros, something that undoubtedly makes it much more appealing.

bershka Glitter cut out foil t-shirt

bershka

The green glitter set that sweeps celebrities

The togolden Kendall set It was also worn by his niece North West that same year and the singer Selena Gómez also wore it during the video clip of the song Taki Taki.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The green coat adored by Kendall Jenner, Rosalía and the experts, also a whole trend at Bershka

Lovers of kendall jenner style They are in luck because, in addition to their most appetizing party outfit, Bershka has also launched a coat very similar to the one that the supermodel wore during a bike ride and that a year ago became a true viral among the celebrities and influencers Will Kendall Jenner be Bershka’s inspiration for this Christmas?

Getty Images

Bershka Faux fur coat with fur

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io