Bennifer: This is why Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want to upload any more pictures with Ben Affleck

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They are enjoying their love to the fullest and they even look more and more in love, everything seems to indicate that JLo you are making some decisions related to your private life.

This is why Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want to upload any more pictures with Ben Affleck

Despite making their romance official through his official account of Instagram, apparently the interpreter of ‘On The Floor‘has decided not to upload any more photos with his partner.

However, this is a speculation that has gained relevance among all his followers and the reason would be that he wants to avoid deleting them if the relationship comes to an end.

Is Alex Rodríguez the culprit?

Earlier this year, the actress and singer eliminated from his social networks all the photographs he had shared with him ex baseball player, which according to fans of Jennifer Lopez would be the main reason for making this decision.

Will we ever see pictures of Bennifer again?

Among the speculations that are handled, another group of fans thinks that maybe ‘The Bronx Diva‘, is not ready to show more of their relationship but they hope to see very soon Ben affleck in the networks of his girlfriend.