Become the Master Chief with the new Halo app released by Xbox and 343 Industries

With a quick scan of your face, you can star in a Halo video to save and share.

By Axel García / Updated November 30, 2021, 08:29 3 comments

Halo Infinite is just a few days away from reaching our homes, and to celebrate the arrival of the Master Chief’s new adventure, Xbox and the studio in charge of the game, 343 Industries, launched an experience that will put you inside the helmet of the hero of this saga. By scanning your face with your PC camera, you will now be the Master Chief.

You can download the video and share it with your friendsWhen entering the official website that Xbox prepared, an application called ‘Become the Master Chief’ will start. In it, you must enter an age range, followed by allowing access to your PC’s camera. After these simple steps, you can download a custom video where you will be inside the Master Chief’s helmet.

If you liked the result, you can save the video to keep it as a souvenir, or even share it on social networks. There is no mention of how long the app will be available, but the December 8, official launch date of the title, could be our best indicator, for now, as the deadline of this experience.

Speaking of which, the next Halo games do not intend to show the face of the Master Chief, as the creative director of the franchise, Joseph Staten, believes that the ‘anonymous hero’ is of the utmost importance, and at least for the moment, the mystery it should be preserved.

More about: Halo Infinite, Xbox and 343 Industries.