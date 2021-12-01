Bayer Leverkusen would look for Carlos Acevedo

Carlos Acevedo placeholder image

He is the goalkeeper of the moment in Mexican soccer. Therefore, beyond being eliminated in the Quarterfinals of Scream Mexico Opening 2021 with Saints, the goalkeeper would be in the crosshairs of a large team in the Bundesliga.

Throughout the tournament, there was talk of the possible departure of Carlos Acevedo placeholder image to get to Chivas. An offer from the chiverio to take the goalkeeper into his ranks was even mentioned, but so far no official offer has been made.

The club that would take Carlos Acevedo

According to information from Fox Sports, the club that is looking for Acevedo is nothing more and nothing less than him Bayer Leverkusen. The set of ‘Aspirins’ has set its sights on the Mexican, to be able to take him next season.

Charlie will have the opportunity to appear internationally in the match of the Mexican National Team against chili, in which it will be released with the Major Selection. There you can show what you know how to do under the three suits.

The value of Carlos Acevedo placeholder image, according to the Transfermarkt site, it is 5 million euros. That is what the German team would have to pay to take over the services of the Mexican goalkeeper or to negotiate with Santos.

The last Mexican in the Bundesliga

The last Mexican who was in the Bayer Leverkusen, it was Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez. The forward arrived in 2015 and left in 2017, to experience one of the best stages he had as a scorer, in the Old Continent.

In total he played 76 games, in which he scored 39 goals and gave 9 assists. His great balance led him to be one of the idols of the Bayer Leverkusen, something that will look for Carlos Acevedo placeholder image if their arrival at the club is specified.

