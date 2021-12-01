Barbados recognizes Rihanna as “national hero”

Barbados abandons colonial ties with the British monarchy 2:44

(CNN) – Rihanna’s homeland wants her to continue to “shine like a diamond.”



The singer was honored on Monday in her native Barbados during the celebration of the presidential inauguration, which marked the country’s conversion into a republic.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the crowd: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we present to you the designated National Hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your works, with your actions and that you make merit wherever you go,” said Mottley.

@maxfostercnn #rihanna #barbados #hero ♬ Diamonds – Diamonds

The makeup and fashion mogul was named an ambassador for Barbados in 2018.

According to a statement from the Barbados Government Information Office released at the time, the position gives the celebrity “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

She also became one of the cultural ambassadors of the Caribbean island country in 2008, doing promotional work for its Ministry of Tourism.

In a move that was widely supported in the country, Barbados formally cut ties with the British monarchy by becoming a republic nearly 400 years after the first English ship arrived on the Caribbean island.