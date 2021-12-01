Ariana Grande is a victim of body shaming on social media

On September 6, Ariana Grande took his personal account of Instagram in which he published a series of photos following the trend of mounting unedited images on networks doing everyday things to return to the social network to the essence it had at the beginning of uploading images of how we see the world, an instant album.

But some fans of the artist, called arianators, they began to worry since in one of the photos Ariana was seen showing off her legs, although they were thin, it may be because of the illusion of the mirror or her texture, although the fans did not hesitate to ask if the artist he was maintaining a balanced diet.

Some comments were made toxic and therefore Grande or her team closed the comment section. The conversation then moved to Twitter and the fans opened a debate about it. Some attacked other fandoms for tainting Ariana’s name, others defended her, and others shared their experience with the beauty standards imposed by society.

Below we will attach some of the comments made by users: «She is thin and wears oversized clothes, it makes her look very small. People are ridiculous. Making fun of slim bodies affects the same as making fun of fat people, leave the bodies alone, no one should go through this«.

Another user added: ‘I am very thin and I really eat a lot. Being thin doesn’t mean you have anorexia or something like that. Some of us are naturally thin and others are naturally heavier. For something we are all different«. Another added: ‘Fans are only concerned about his health and the internet is taking him out of context«.

… I’m around her size and I eat a lot. Having a slim body doesn’t mean you’re undernourished. Some people are naturally slim and some are naturally large. It’s called BMI, and everyone’s is different. – Jalen 👋🏾❤️ (currently offline) (@jalenmaraj) September 7, 2021

Others compared skinny artists like Zendaya, Chloe & Halle and Olivia rodrigo who also have slim bodies and nobody points to them or is’they worry about their health‘. Talking about the bodies of others should not be taken lightly as it can greatly affect the person.