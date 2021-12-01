Ariana Grande invites her followers to get vaccinated

Ariana Grande has decided to post a message on her Instagram account to encourage her followers to achieve immunity against covid: “Vaccinated and with a mask!”

The artist has shared a rotated image in which she comes out with a mask, and it is accompanied by an important message: “This is a small reminder so that please get the vaccine if you have the possibility. This is not over yet!”.





Grande explained why it is important to get vaccinated: “This delta variant is very new, and since the data changes all the time, I will look for some links so that you can stay updated, although so far we know that it spreads much more easily compared to with the previous variants ”.

“Most of the spread occurs among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates,” continues the artist. “And yes, although you can still receive it while you are immunized, the vaccine helps protect against serious illness, hospitalizations and death. Oh, and if you have already passed the covid, you should also get vaccinated! ”.





Next, Grande shares links to web pages and Instagram accounts that offer more specific information that can help resolve the doubts that she herself mentioned at the beginning of the message: “Go, check and find out, please, why accept the vaccine is the right decision. Save a life or two, who knows. “

The singer of hits like Positions He also explained why he has decided to talk about this on his social networks: “I am sharing a little information because I care, and if I can I would like to help anyone who has doubts or curiosity about this decision.”





Among the comments of the publication we find messages of support, such as that of the actress Blake Lively, who has also added one more informative account to the singer’s list: “She has been heroic in guiding us during this pandemic with science and clarity. ”.

The surprise came when several of the comments were negative, indicating that they were not going to follow the artist’s advice even if they admire her. Given this, some users have decided to react: “Ariana, we don’t deserve you. I apologize on behalf of all your followers ”.

