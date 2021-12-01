Ariana Grande describes this Katy Perry hit as “one of the best songs of all time”

Ariana Grande has undoubtedly been the star of the new season of “The Voice”, a musical talent show in which she has been a judge for a couple of months. The interpreter of “thank u, next” gave his opinion on the last episode of “The Voice”, and described a song by Katy Perry as “One of the best-written pop songs of all time from one of the best pop albums of all time.”

The One That Got Away

This song could not be other than “The One That Got Away”, which was released in 2010 as part of the album “Teenage Dream”. This album that was so popular more than a decade ago includes other hits such as “Last Friday Night”, “California Gurls”, “Firework” and “ET”.

Shortly after its launch, “The One That Got Away” was described in an article by Yahoo Music What “A song that most teenagers can relate to, because it deals with a universal theme, ‘first love'”.

The music video stars the Mexican Diego Luna, and is currently positioned as one of the most popular of the singer.









