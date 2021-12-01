Ariana Grande becomes the woman with the most followers on Instagram

It is more than clear that 2021 is the year of Ariana Grande. To her wedding with Dalton Gómez and the enormous success of her collaboration with The Weeknd in Save Your Tears, now we must add a new achievement: has surpassed 250 million followers on Instagram, which makes her the woman with the most figures ahead of Kylie jenner.

With this impressive number, Ariana also becomes the third person in the world with the most followers from behind only, attention, of two titans: the actor and wrestler of the WWE Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with 253 million, and the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who accumulates 312 and is currently the person with the most followers.

The main reason that has led to Ariana Great to overcome the barrier has been the publication of the official video of the song Safety Net, with the rapper Ty Dolla $ ign, which in just five days already has almost five million views on Instagram and is on its way to six on YouTube.

Among this great success, the multiple achievements of the remix of Save Your Tears and the publication of the photos of her wedding with Dalton Gómez, there is no doubt that Ariana Grande is enjoying an incredible 2021 and that it will allow her to continue growing as influencer and as an artist.