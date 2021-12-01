Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd in a relationship?

TOngelina Jolie and The Weeknd They have been monopolizing the media attention of the North American pink world since in recent weeks they have been hunted together in different restaurants on more than one occasion. However, the lack of an image of greater impact or more revealing made it impossible to conclude if we were facing the appearance of a new celebrity couple. At last, the mystery has been solved.

It would be concretely ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ who is in a position to report that, no matter how much they try to look for sentimental reasons, their encounters responded only to questions of job after The Weeknd has entered the world of cinema.

The musician is immersed in his next series for HBO, ‘The Idol’, in which I assume both the role of producer, creator and screenwriter, as well as the leading actor in the company of Lily-Rose Depp. And how could it be otherwise, it has not gone unnoticed that if there is someone in Hollywood who dominates all those fields at the same time, it is none other than Angelina Jolie.

Hence, everything responds to the desire of the 31-year-old Canadian musician to have the best possible teacher, an Angelina who at 46 not only has an ample resume as an actress, but also as a director. Their appointments in famous and prized restaurants are explained there, even though in Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, it was the place where they were caught ‘red-handed’ Kim kardashian and Pete Davidson.

