Another 6 movies with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stamp that you must see if you liked “Tick, Tick … BOOM!”

It takes very few days in Netflix but her criticisms are the best and position her among the trends. That’s how it is tick, tick … BOOM! the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield. If you have enjoyed this film that tells the story of the great composer Jonathan Larson, then you should not miss out on other musical projects in which the director has made his mark. Review the list here!

+ 6 Movies You Must See If You Liked “Tick, Tick … BOOM!”

6. Encanto – Now in theaters

Disney returned to cinemas with a lively and very entertaining proposal that fills the rooms. Is about Charm, a film inspired by Colombian customs that has the participation of musicians of the stature of Carlos Vives, Maluma and Sebastián Yatra. The catchy songs that sound throughout the film were written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and bear his very strong stamp.

5. In The Heights – HBO Max

Among the great musical premieres of the year, it cannot be overlooked In the Heights. Available in HBO Max, is nothing less than the film adaptation of the original 2008 musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Although he has a very small role in the film, he served as a creator, producer and composer. His songs are fused with the direction of Jon M. Chu to best represent the neighborhood with a strong Latino identity.

4. Live – Netflix

Continuing with the animated films, one of the productions released this year that carry his brand is Alive. Available in Netflix, has his participation as composer of the soundtrack, in addition to lending his voice to the main character. It tells the story of a Kinkaju who loves music and embarks on a journey to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song from an old friend.

3. Hamilton – Disney +

The most iconic creation of his entire career: Hamilton. The recording, along with two specials, is available at Disney + and it is truly unmissable. The Broadway musical phenomenon arrived in its version for the platform combining the best of live theater and cinema. It is based on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States, and gives the past a current look loaded with music.

2. The Return of Mary Poppins – Disney +

In 2018, Lin-Manuel Miranda put aside his songwriting side to don his actor costume and bring Jack to life in The return of Mary Poppins. The movie starring Emily Blunt can be seen at Disney + and it works as a reinvention of the classic: Mary Poppins returns to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and magic that is missing in their lives. In this case, he is the optimistic lamplighter who helps bring light to London.

1. Moana – Disney +

Since Moana released in 2016, the hit How Far I’ll Go it has become very easy to recognize. This is another of the compositions for animated films that can be enjoyed in Disney +. It tells the story of a young woman who embarks on a mission to save her people and, along the way, meets the demigod Maui. Together they cross the ocean in a very fun adventure. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayn Johnson lend their voices to the leads.

