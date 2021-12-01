Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and their eccentric luxuries

Leonardo Dicaprio

Recently, actor Leonado DiCaprio bought his mother a mansion in Los Angeles, valued at more than 7.1 million dollars; that is to say, 25 thousand seven hundred million Colombian pesos, approximately. It is said that the house belonged to the renowned actor of Modern family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Among his acquisitions are several sports cars, an island in the Caribbean, which he bought for the sum of 2 million dollars (about 7,520,000,000 Colombian pesos) and an ecological penthouse in New York.

Johnny depp

The fame of Johnny Depp, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, has allowed him to enjoy a rather eccentric life. He has owned three islands in the Bahamas, bought 14 residences and paid about $ 75 million for them, equivalent to 124 billion pesos, approximately. It is said that Deep liked to spend $ 2 million a month on just wine. However, it was known that he had to put several of his properties up for sale due to the financial crisis he went through.

Jennifer Lopez

The actress, singer and dancer Jennifer López has had the pleasure of buying and selling luxurious mansions with large gardens, gyms, swimming pools, etc. Even despite the crisis generated by the pandemic, last year he acquired, in Miami, his most expensive mansion so far. Among other luxuries, Jlo is said to have a private jetty, including a guest house, suite-style bedrooms, and great ocean views.

Angelina Jolie

After parting with Brad Pitt, the actress Angelina Jolie he moved into a huge mansion in Los Angeles. The house has 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, among other environments that give you all the comfort of a celebrity of your size. International media say that when Brad turned 50, Angelina gave him a heart-shaped island near New York.