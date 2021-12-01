An asteroid the size of a soccer field will pass close to Earth tonight | Univision Science News
Tonight, a asteroid the size of a soccer field, named 1994 WR12, will pass close to Earth and it may be witnessed in some parts of the world.
As reported by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the body measures about 390 feet (118 meters) and was first discovered by astronomer Carolyn Shoemaker at the Palomar Observatory in California in November 1994.
Since then, the asteroid was on a list by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, because it was believed that it was likely to hit Earth. However, it was removed from the list in 2016.
Although it will not hit the Earth, it will pass very close: at about 3.8 million miles and it is not expected to approach again until 2046, at a distance of 1.01 million miles.
A 1994 WR12 impact would be catastrophic, according to NASA, as it would cause a explosion equivalent to 77 tons of megatons of TNT. For reference, the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear bomb ever tested, was the equivalent of 57 megatons of TNT, according to the BBC.
California residents will be able to view the asteroid with a telescope from 4:30 pm until 5 pm PT.
More asteroids will pass close to Earth
However, asteroid 1994 WR12 will not be the only one to approach Earth in the next two months.
This Friday the Earth will experience one of the closest approaches, when the asteroid WK1 2021, about 64 feet long (19 meters), approaches 652,000 miles from Earth.
Several asteroids larger than 1994 WR12 will also approach the planet, with the largest being 1994 PC1. That asteroid, which is estimated at at least 3,600 feet and larger than any building in the world, will hit 1.2 million miles from Earth on January 18.
In addition to these, four other asteroids will pass close to Earth between December 11 and 29, at a maximum distance of 4 million miles from Earth.
A NASA experiment to collide with an asteroid
NASA launched a spacecraft Tuesday night in a mission to crash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to deflect a space rock at high speed if one threatened Earth.
The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a $ 330 million project.
If all goes well, the 1,200-pound (540-kilogram) square ship will collide head-on into Dimorphos, a 525-foot asteroid (160 meters) wide, to 15,000 mph (24,139 kph) next September.
“This is not going to destroy the asteroid. It will just give it a little nudge, ”said mission officer Nancy Chabot of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, which is managing the project.
Dimorphos orbits a much larger asteroid called Didymos. The two are not a danger to Earth, but they offer scientists a better way to measure the effectiveness of a collision than a single asteroid flying through space.