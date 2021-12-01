América and Nicolás Castillo terminate contract by mutual agreement

Nicolás Castillo is currently working with Necaxa, a team that has put him to the test to sign him

América announced the termination of the contract with forward Nicolás Castillo, who after 21 months of recovery after his right leg thrombosis could not regain his footballing level.

Through a press release, the club announced the end of the contract, which they signed with the player from Benfica of Portugal in exchange for eight million dollars.

In the same text, it is announced that the player also ended the loan with the Brazilian club Esporte Clube Juventude, the same in which he was only three months.

Nico Castillo seeks to stay at Necaxa. Imago 7

The forward could not earn a place in the Caixas team and during his stay he only participated for 29 minutes. Even the link between club and footballer ended before the end of the Brazilian tournament, as it ends on December 10.

ESPN Digital learned a few days ago that the team no longer wanted to have the forward and they were not expecting him back in Brazil. In addition, they advanced that one of Nico’s objectives on his trip to Mexico was to end his link with America.

Currently, Nico Castillo is in Aguascalientes working with Necaxa, a team that is interested in the services of the Chilean, but to sign him has been put to the test and medical tests were carried out. Now, they are observing his physical and performance level.

Nico became one of the highest paid elements in America, since his contract is around three million dollars. This salary was shared in recent months between the Brazilian team and the Eagles themselves.