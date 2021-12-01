AMD prepares Ryzen 4000G APUs without iGPU to deal with Intel Core i3

According to the latest industry rumors, AMD is preparing to launch some CPUs AMD Renoir-X to compete with the newer Intel Core i3, CPUs that really will be the AMD Ryzen 4000G Series desktop APUs, based on the architecture Zen2 for the AM4 socket, but curiously they will not have integrated graphics, thus losing the ‘G’ in the name. For now, the existence of AMD is known Ryzen 5 4500 and Ryzen 3 4100 (There would be no 8-core Ryzen 7).

It seems that this will be the most affordable solution to offer CPUs for the entry range, since It is expected that we will not see any Ryzen 3 based on the Zen3 architecture and even less with Zen3D (3D V-Cache memory), since it is not that it is smart to throw wafers into this market in full chip shortage and being able to use them to create much more profitable CPUs, at the revenue level, for the company.

This movement is quite curious at different levels, and is that the Intel Core i3 are a very affordable solution that they will offer an iGPU, not to mention that their Golden Cove cores outperform AMD Zen3 architecture and Zen2 does not pose any competition. We could see this a few minutes ago with the comparison Intel Core i3-12100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, so it makes no sense to launch a rehash of the Ryzen 4000G that is already well known on paper that they will not present any competition.

via: Chiphell | Videocardz