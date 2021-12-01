Amber Heard shares new look from the set of Aquaman 2

Amber Heard has been on everyone’s lips in recent years for a variety of reasons, but unfortunately one of them is her controversial divorce from Johnny Depp, which later led to a defamation lawsuit against her and a trial that has yet to take place. cape. However, while Depp’s career was severely affected by the scandal to the point that he was fired from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Animals series, Heard continues in the role of Mera and we will see her soon in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The character received praise, not only for being a strong woman, but for the beauty of the actress, who was cataloged by a study by The Center For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery as perfect in the proportions of her face in 2016. But a pretty face is not enough for fans of Johnny depp Forget the lawsuit, so you started a petition on Change.org calling for Heard to be fired.

To the good luck of her and her fans, Warner Bros. did not fire her, and already showed on her social networks that she is working and dressed as Princess Mera once again. In a new photograph she shared yesterday, she appears lying in her superhero outfit on a bed and accompanied by the message “I forgot my pajamas.” You can see it below:

In addition to having appeared in Justice League – 41% and in Aquaman – 73%, Amber heard was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League epilogue – 82%, carrying Aquaman’s trident, as it took place in a post-apocalyptic future in which Darkseid, one of DC Comics’ greatest villains, assassinated the king of Atlantis.

A little over a month ago, when it was announced that the appeal of the trial against The Sun to Johnny depp, Heard celebrated; his lawyers issued the following statement (via Yahoo! News):

We are pleased, but in no way surprised, by the Court’s denial of Mr. Depp’s appeal request. The evidence presented in the UK case was overwhelming and undeniable. To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no less than 12 occasions and she feared for her life. The verdict and the long and well-reasoned ruling, including the confidential ruling, have been upheld. Mr. Depp’s claim of important new evidence was nothing more than a press strategy, and has been flatly rejected by the Court.

Aquaman 2 It will continue the story of the DC Extended Universe and surely Warner Bros. expects a success as big as the first installment, which in 2018 broke box office records for the company and became the highest grossing film of DC Comics, with US $ 1,148 million raised. James Wan returns as director for this sequel and we will also have Patrick Wilson as Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

The DC Comics cinematic universe began with The Man of Steel – 55% in 2013, but in 2016 its second and third installments were quite criticized, Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Suicide Squad – 25%. After the box office failure of League of Justice, Warner Bros. bet on different productions and has had good luck, at least at the box office or among critics, their new films have had a better reception than Snyder’s first ones.

