Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 30

Nothing is more boring than that endless search for movies on your favorite streaming platform.

That is clear to him Amazon prime, as it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preferences of users in real time. So better lie down on the couch and delight yourself with the best of the seventh art.

1. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

2. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of the British artist, inventor and businessman, Louis Wain, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of you will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

3. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

Four. Ultimatum to Earth

Dr. Helen Benson is suddenly pulled from her home by the National Security Agency and brought in along with other scientists. to try to explain the causes of a mysterious object from space that is about to crash into the island of Manhattan. But the collision does not occur, as the UFO, which turns out to be a spacecraft of unknown origin, lands in the middle of Central Park. The extraordinary circumstances that follow such a prodigious event, will lead Dr. Helen to meet Klaatu, a humanoid extraterrestrial who claims to come to Earth for peaceful purposes, to warn the population.

5. The fat girl got on

Peter Sanderson (Steve Martin) is a depressed, prudish, divorced lawyer who remains in love with his ex-wife Kate (Jean Smart) and can’t quite understand why she left him. However, Peter tries to move on and flirts with a smart and explosive lawyer he has met in an internet chat. But when they decide to meet each other at Peter’s house, he discovers that the girl is quite vulgar, does not belong to the elite Ivy League and is not even a lawyer. It’s actually Charlene Morton (Queen Latifah), a young black girl who has escaped from prison and wants Peter to help her prove her innocence.

6. The Voyeurs

Pippa and Thomas, a couple who have just moved into the apartment of their dreams, discover that the windows allow them to see inside the apartment across the street and they cannot resist observing their neighbors and even trying to interfere in their lives anonymously. They will soon discover that everything has consequences.

7. There you will find me

Finley, a talented and aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on her way to her university semester program abroad in a small coastal town in Ireland. An unexpected romance arises when heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous awakening and she encourages him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

8. Jungle run

Jungle adventure film, which follows a brother and sister’s journey into the jungle to find their missing father. Add in a lost cursed artifact, a corrupted corporate plot, and all the dangers of the rainforest and you’ve got a river cruise you won’t soon forget!

9. Dear christmas

Natalie does a podcast and comes home for Christmas to meet Jack, a local firefighter. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. A cool dad

Sonny Koufax is a thirty-something lawyer who has never liked taking on the responsibilities of his adulthood. However, as his former partners marry, Sonny realizes that if he doesn’t do something soon he could be left alone for the rest of his life. After his last girlfriend leaves him due to his immaturity, he decides to do something drastic that changes his life: adopt Julian, a 5-year-old boy.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on Amazon Prime!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that Amazon Prime is an expert at streaming blockbusters, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.