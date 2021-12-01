Amazon Prime premieres in December

Remember that if you are from Amazon Prime Video you can subscribe to the StarzPlay channel, where you can see the Spanish-Latin American co-production Evil plant, or Express, which premieres on January 16 on this channel.

Next, we detail the premieres and news that the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has prepared for all its subscribers, this December:

Hidden instincts (December 1st).

A group of women and men are sent into space on a mission to find future places to live. They think they can save humanity, but in reality they are part of an experiment, which will bring out their hidden instincts.

The village. Season 3 (December 2).

Sainz. Live to compete (December 2).

Rally legend Carlos Sainz stars in this exclusive Amazon docuseries, which looks at his 30+ year career at the top tier. Two-time world rally champion and three-time Dakar winner, he shows his most intimate side, including the special chemistry he has with his son Carlos, a Formula 1 driver.

Harlem (December 3).

Creators (December 3).

The Ferragnez- The series (December 9).

Shot about a year ago, this series will offer us a different vision of the family. Professionally and personally, we will see the ins and outs of a couple that may seem unique, but is more normal than we think.

The expanse. Season 6 (December 10).

Be careful what you wish for (December 10).

A young couple decides to spend these Christmas holidays with their children in a cabin lost in the middle of the mountain. Fernando Colomo directs Dani Rovira, José Sacristán and Cecilia Suárez, among others, in this film for the whole family.

Encounter (December 10).

Psychological thriller in which a decorated US Marine tries to save the lives of his children in the most dangerous mission of his entire life. Attention to the performances of Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer in this Amazon Original movie.

Tampa baes (December 10).

A quiet place 2 (December 13th).

Second part of the work of John Krasinski, with Emily Blunt as a courageous mother, who goes with her children into the unknown. Cinema of delicious horror and intrigue, acclaimed by critics and the public, as well as its first part.

The Wheel of Time, an epic series that has generated a lot of expectation.

Once upon a time in hollywood (December 13th).

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, it takes us backstage to the Hollywood film industry in the 1960s. As always, a spectacular cast and a biting and biting script for a signature play.

Celebrity Bake Off Spain (December 16).

Paula Vazquez and Brais Efe will accompany judges Clara Villalón and Frédéric Bau in this contest to discover the best amateur pastry chef in Spain. The list of contestants is undoubtedly diverse: Chenoa, Soraya, Andrés Velencoso, Adriana Torrebajano, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Rivero, James Rhodes, Eduardo Iturralde, Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila, Esty Quesada and Esperanza Aguirre. Almost nothing.

The Grand Tour presents: Carnage a trois (December 17).

Being the Ricardos (December 21).

Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin directs this production about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. During the filming of the groundbreaking sitcom “I love Lucy”, the protagonists face serious personal and professional accusations, which shake their lives. It stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Highly recommended.

Antebellum (December 23th).

Interesting mystery story of a successful writer, who finds herself locked between the present and a past from which she must escape.

The wheel of time (end of S1 The 24th of December).

One of the star content of the platform. An exciting story in a world of magic, where Moiraine and five young men embark on a dangerous journey around the world. Do not miss this series because it promises to give a lot to talk about.

The shelter (December 30).

A snowstorm keeps a diverse group of people isolated for a weekend. Christmas comedy starring, among others, Loles León and María Barranco.

