Amazon brings to Spain the new Nicole Kidman series “Nine Perfect Strangers” | Culture and entertainment

Nicole Kidman admirers will be able to see in Spain through Amazon Prime Video the new series of the protagonist of “Big Little Lies”, a production based on another novel by writer Liane Moriarty, entitled “Nine Perfect Strangers”, for which there is no release date yet.

The eight-episode series, based on the Australian author of the same title’s The New York Times best-seller, is produced by the teams responsible for “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing,” both starring Kidman, and will feature available exclusively to Prime members in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America, among other territories.

Set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and spiritual transformation to its clients, “Nine Perfect Strangers” follows nine stressed-out urbanites who are trying to embark on the path to a better way of life.

The director of the complex, Masha (Kidman), watches over them during the ten days of retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies; what the group is unaware of are the methods she uses to achieve her ends.

Shot in Australia, directed and produced by Jonathan Levine, the series brings together Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, in their first project together.

The Australian actress has declared about the project that she is “very proud” of what has been achieved, since the series has been shot entirely in Australia in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Collaborating with Melissa McCarthy, and working again with David Kelley, Liane Moriarty and my fellow producers (…) and now the global distribution agreement with my studio, Amazon. The stars have aligned and I am delighted,” she said Kidman, also an executive producer on the series.

For her part, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, highlighted from the executive team the “history of producing first-class, complex and addictive stories, with strong women at the forefront”.

The cast also has other important artistic references, such as Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten or Samara Weaving.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is executive produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea and David Kelley’s Made Up Stories, the team behind the international hits of “Big Little Lies” (winner of 8 Emmy Awards and 4 Golden Globes), and the Golden Globe nominee “The Undoing.”

For Papandrea, “Liane Moriarty’s narrative is as engaging as it is surprising, and we are delighted to bring these eclectic strangers from ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ to life.”

Directed and produced by Jonathan Levine and distributed by Endeavor Content, it will be available to Prime Video customers globally at a date yet to be specified.