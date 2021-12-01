Alma Wahlberg, actor Mark Wahlberg’s mother, dies

The mother of actor Mark Wahlberg and singer Donnie Wahlberg, Alma Wahlberg, has died at the age of 78. At the moment the cause has not transcended. The only thing that her children have pointed out on social networks is that the woman was going through a few moments in which her health was being “delicate”.

Alma Whalberg was the mother of nine children, although she leaves eight since her daughter Debbie died in 2003. The Wahlberg matriarch was very popular in the United States for her television appearances on the reality show that she shared with her offspring, Wahlburgers. She had also made a name for herself as a businesswoman as she owned, along with some of her children, the thriving hamburger chain of the same name.





The protagonist of Transformers, 49, has said goodbye to his mother with a photograph of her and a beautiful message: “My angel. Rest in peace.” Another of his famous sons, Donnie, singer, actor and producer, who began his career as a singer in the youth pop music group called New Kids on the Block, has dedicated some emotional words to him on Instagram along with a video in which he collects some images in which he is with her. “I am so fortunate to have been brought into this world, raised, taught and set in the path of my life by such an incredible woman. The joy for my mother’s life, combined with the pride of her humble beginnings and her refusal to forgetting where I came from certainly made me who I am, “writes Donnie. “I have often said that if there is something you like about me, I inherited it from Alma. I say it because it is true. He was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I have ever met. I never heard him say anything disrespectful to anyone. He was a real woman. “





Mark’s brother also remembers that Alma’s life was not always easy. She had nine children from her first marriage and raising them financially was, at times, an arduous task. “Like so many mothers who struggled, overcame difficulties, made something out of nothing and achieved the impossible with their children, she never complained.” “Mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She would kick us in the ass if we were wrong, and in the ass of others if they messed with us,” says Donnie before recalling one of the your mother’s favorite songs, If I could by Regina Belle.

In an interview that Alma gave to WCVB-TV in Boston in 2018, I assure that people “know me for being the mother of famous children, and although this fact has brought many gifts to my life and has given me opportunities that such Once they would never have been possible otherwise, there is much more to my story than most people know. ” And he confessed that he had not had a placid life: “I have lived with alcoholism and abuse; I have struggled with poverty and I have experienced great wealth; I have lost so many that I have loved; I have struggled to raise nine children, and the I love more than anything; I have seen them suffer, learn and move forward; I have lost myself; I have found myself, over and over again; and I have moved on no matter what. “