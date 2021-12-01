All the movies and series released on Netflix, Disney +, Amazon and Movistar + December 2021

It seems that it was yesterday when we told you the premieres of January 2021, in a year that we hoped would serve to banish 2020 -spoiler: it has not been like that. But time has flown by, and we are already in December 2021, about to close another year for the (no) memory.

A new month starts and with it 4 weeks of new series, movies, documentaries and specials. At Betech we have gathered all the premieres of six platforms –Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + – in a single news item, and with links so that you can see the complete list of premieres. Let’s start, there are literally hundreds of titles to show:

NETFLIX December 2021

With 80 contents among which there are some of the most anticipated of the year, Netflix begins December strong with the most anticipated series of the month is yours, because The Money Heist It is the most watched non-English language premiere on the platform. And if you add on top that it is the end, the closing, the end of the Tokyo and Co. plot, then the hype is more fired. This same Friday, December 3, we will know the fate of all the members of the team with the second part of the 5th Season, on a day when it is more than certain that Netflix will capitalize on audiences.

Also returns The Witcher with its second season, in which Henry Cavill is once again the warlock Geralt of Rivia. After adapting several of The Last Wish’s short stories in season 1, The Witcher Season 2 appears to be looking towards the novel Blood of Elves, with Geralt and Ciri traveling to Kaer Morhen.

And just for New Years Eve the Cobra Kai Season 4, the series that rescued the 80s universe from Karate Kid and is a manual on how to update a saga from the past. In this season, the two of LaRusso’s Miyagi-Do and Lawrence’s Eagle Fang team up to defeat Cobra Kai himself, led by John Kreese.

We continue for bingo, because Emily in Paris also returns and the anime premieres JoJo’z Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN and American Crime Story: The Lewinski Affair, third season of the true crime anthology series telling the story of the sexual scandal that in the 90s involved the intern Monica Lewinsky with Bill Clinton, then President of the United States.

Also, in movies we have the original Netflix The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s new film in which huge Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst are measured in an interpretive duel set in a setting of cowboys, huge estates and crossed passions. AND Don’t look up, highly anticipated film starring Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, both two mediocre astronomers who try to warn humanity of an imminent risk: a huge comet that is going to destroy the Earth. But nobody believes them.

HBO MAX December 2021

Today we are already December 1, we begin the last month of another year that has gone at an absurdly fast speed. And starting a new month brings a new release schedule to review. And we start with HBO Max.

Reconverted at the end of October in its new service, HBO Max is going to bring many things expected for this year, starting with the return of an icon of the series such as Sex in New York. We also have And Just Like That, the return of Beforeigners, the new HBO original series Landscapers, the animated series Harley Quinn, and the debut of Max Original Hacks. But there is more, since “other new titles of both series and movies will continue to be added to this month’s news ”.

MOVISTAR + December 2021

Although December belongs to Christmas, Movistar + he wanted it to also belong a little to terror. As often happens every month, Movistar’s VOD platform is the first to bring the most recent film premieres to its subscribers, and we are going to see everything it has in store for the end of 2021.

And we start as we say with terror, because on the one hand we have Warren File: Forced by the Demon, third installment of the effective series that has served to compose a whole Warrenverso around -La Monja, Annabelle, La Llorona- together with the main saga that is The Conjuring. And also Spiral: Saw, an attempt to bring back the ‘Torture porn’ saga that started so well and soon became a parody of itself, burning up with up to 8 installments and this reboot that doesn’t exactly come off well either.

We also have the reboot of the Mortal Kombat saga, 90s film adaptation of the controversial and censored video game franchise – the first Mortal Kombat of 1993 was so scandalous in its ultraviolence that it spawned the seed of the PEGI video game rating code – with an installment that certainly has elements of video games and is quite entertaining.

And for fans of Dan Brown and his fetish character, Robert Langdon -The Da Vinci Code-, Movistar + brings the series The Lost Symbol, that more or less adapts the free namesake that was about to be the fourth film with Tom Hanks in the role of Langdon.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO December 2021

We launch a new month today. December arrives and with it the closure to a 2021 that goes, go. And as always happens at the beginning of the month, it’s time to review the new VOD release schedule such as Amazon Prime Video, the on-demand content service of the largest sales platform in the West. And as it usually happens, we are not talking about a gigantic number of premieres, but we are talking about very interesting titles.

We have for example Being the Ricardos, a series directed by the prestigious Aaron Sorkin and starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, based on one of the greatest television icons in the United States: Lucille Ball. In the series, she and her husband Desi Arnaz are threatened by serious personal accusations, political discredit, and cultural taboos. The film takes the viewer into the writers room and soundstage as it shows what happens to Ball and Arnaz out of doors in a critical week during the production of their groundbreaking sitcom, “I Love Lucy”.

Another premiere is the reality series The Ferragnez, shot between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, with a vision of the life of the celebrity, influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni and her husband, the singer Fedez: from Chiara’s second pregnancy to Fedez’s first participation in the world famous San Remo Music Festival, passing through the birth of his second daughter, Vittoria. All this in parallel with his hectic professional and social life.

The success of La Wheel of time Set in an epic world where magic exists and only a few women can access it, the story follows Moiraine, when she arrives in the small town of Dos Rios. There he embarks on a dangerous journey around the world with five young men, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

The docuseries Sainz, live to compete, who enters the career of a legend who has been present in high competition for more than 30 years, winner of two world rally championships, three titles in the Dakar Rally and considered one of the best rally drivers in history. The audience will be able to witness his work, effort and dedication, and the special family relationship he maintains with his son Carlos, a Formula 1 driver.

And the reality Celebrity Bake Off Spain, in which 12 contestants (Chenoa, Andrés Velencoso, Soraya, Adriana Torrebejano, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Rivero, James Rhodes, Eduardo Iturralde, Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila, Esperanza Aguirre and Esty Quesada) will compete in each episode for the award for best pastry chef amateur of the country under the watchful eye of two very demanding judges: Clara Villalón and Frédéric Bau, and some exceptional hosts, Paula Vazquez and Brays Efe.

In addition, from Prime Video you can access the StarzPlay channel by subscription, where you can enjoy the first Spanish-Latin American co-production already available on the service, MalaYerba, or Express, which will premiere on StarzPlay on January 16.

DISNEY + December 2021

Netflix may be the platform with the most expected releases this December, but if something has made Disney + clear, it is that you never have to lose sight of it. And much less this December, since to close the year the VOD platform brings us a real megaton: the series about one of the most iconic Star Wars characters.

These in The Mandalorian, Boba Fett, the most popular bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe – and who was born in the infamous and kitschy 1979 Star Wars Holiday Special -, becomes the absolute protagonist in The Book of Boba Fett jAlong with the mercenary Fennec Shand. Both will enter the underworld of the Galaxy returning to the vast desert of Tatooine to claim the territory that Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate ruled, in a story set after Return of the Jedi.

AND Disney’s latest animated classic, Encanto -which is now in theaters-, will approach the platform on Christmas days. A weighty premiere, ideal for the dates and that proposes an absolute explosion of color in its images and fun in the songs of a Lin-Manuel Miranda who is ‘on fire’ after Hamilton and The Return of Mary Poppins.

But we have more, since Disney + brings The Last Duel, the epic and superb historical-epic film by Ridley Scott – right in theaters now doing a double this year with House of Gucci – premiered a few months ago and that deals with the last duel recorded in Europe, a duel of honor and revenge between the knight Jean De Carrouges and his friend Jacques Le Gris, accused of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

Among the series we have the longed Alias, the series that JJ Abrams produced and Jennifer Garner starred in as Sidney Bristow, an international spy recruited right from college and working as a double agent for the CIA. The entire 5 seasons of a very well written series, with intense cliffhangers plots and a superb Garner.

Another premiere is the animated film Ron gives Error, a FOX production in which Barney, a high school student who doesn’t have many friends, and Ron, his new walking and talking device. An adventure full of friendship between the two in which Ron’s funny malfunctions will mark the day-to-day life of their friendship.

We also have a new version of Those wonderful years, Mythical series from the 80-90s, this time addressing the life of the Williams family in the 60s from the point of view of Dean, a 12-year-old boy with a lot of imagination. Her memories are based on the good and bad aspects of growing up in a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama.

And the premiere of Welcome to Earth an original National Geographic series for Disney + in which the popular Will Smith Go on an adventure around the world to discover the most hidden secrets and explore the great wonders of planet Earth. In all six episodes of the series produced by visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, elite explorers will guide Will on this inspiring journey, bringing us up close to some of the most fascinating shows of the planet, from volcanoes that roar in silence and deserts that move beyond our perception to swarms of animals with minds of their own.

FILMIN December 2021

Always aimed at a different type of viewer who is more inclined towards Author Cinema and National and International Indie / Independent Cinema, the Filmin platform has a catalog that covers a variety of genres, bringing together series, films and shorts.

We are going to review what will be released in October, highlighting two of the jewels of animated cinema of this 2021: “Cryptozoo “and” The Spine of Night “, as well as a documentary on the essential Ernest Hemingway or Boil, British film that looks like the translation to celluloid from A Nightmare in the Kitchen.

