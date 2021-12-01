Adam Sandler wants to make the worst comedy ever for Netflix

Netflix and Adam Sandler have formed a team that works perfectly, as every movie that is released on the platform is an exaggerated success.

Last year, Adam Sandler he joked that if he didn’t get at least one Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his incredible performance in Rough Diamonds (Uncut Gems) from Netflix, he would set out to make the worst movie ever as revenge for being ignored. People took his words seriously and thought that Hubie’s Halloween (2020) was their rematch. But he seems to have something worse in mind.

TO Adam Sandler He clearly doesn’t care what the critics say, and his style has served him well in recent years, especially since he doesn’t have to worry about the box office when premiering directly on. Netflix. So you can come up with the stories you want because you have full creative control.

It will make the worst comedy ever.

The new information states that Adam Sandler he’s still planning to purposefully create something terrible to fulfill his promise. For this you have several options, since you could make a sequel to one of your films, such as Hubie’s Halloween 2. But it can also refer to a Sandler-verse where you would include all the characters you have ever played in the same story. Apart from being crazy, it could be the worst thing in the history of cinema. Although it sure has an exaggerated audience.

In addition, whether a movie is good or bad is very subjective, since a comedy, no matter how absurd it may be, if it is something funny can be considered good. It would be worse if he wanted to make the film with less grace in the story.

For now, the plans Adam Sandler they focus on Hustel, a basketball scout who discovers a phenomenal street player while in China and sees in him his chance to return to the NBA. But he will also make a science fiction film, where he will travel in a spaceship in which he should be alone, but there is something lurking in the shadows. Not forgetting that he will once again lend his voice to Dracula in the animated film Hotel transylvania 4.