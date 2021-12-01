A 50-cent coin is sold in thousands of pesos thanks to this ERROR in its manufacture

In the world of numismatics, errors can turn a coin into a true object of desire for collectors, which can lead to high sales prices.

This is the case of a 50-cent coin that is offered on the Mercado Libre site for 12,000 pesos, as it has a very strange minting error, this means that what distinguishes it is a manufacturing error.

What error does the 50 cent coin present?

The small 50 cent coin made, mainly of nickel, has a stamping error on the manufacturing date, because although this piece was issued in 1997, the date on it is: 1897, a century of error!

Characteristics of the coin

According to the description provided by the seller who is in the city of León, in the state of Guanajuato, the characteristics of the strange coin are as follows:

Origin: Mexico

Issue year: 1997

Metal Type: Nickel

Denomination: 50 cents

Error: It has the date stamped: 1897

What is a minting error?

Despite sophisticated quality control technology and protocols, some mistakes are made during coin manufacturing. Coins with errors are called “minting errors” and these types of errors are the most popular among numismatists, for which they can be worth thousands of pesos.

Minting errors are classified as:

Die setting error (This error occurs when a coin is struck with too little pressure)

“Strikethrough” error (When an external element comes between the die and the blank, the part to be sealed)

Off-center coining (Occurs when the blank does not remain centered)

Single-sided minting (When there are two blanks on the minting balance, each of them receives only half of the design, the front or back)

Bleeding (Occurs when both enter the coining collar, one token covering the other only partially)

Multi-minting (When the coin is not ejected and goes through the minting process two or more times)

If you have a coin that shows any of these errors, don’t miss the opportunity and put it up for sale right away.

