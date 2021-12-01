6 keys to succeed in the digital world from the expert and guru of influencers Lina Cáceres

The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

10 years ago, most of us had only a couple of years using Facebook, we were beginning to understand Twitter and we had hardly heard that there was a photo app called Instagram. However, at that time some saw the potential of social networks, they began to analyze them from their roots and found the best ways to take advantage of them.

One of them was Lina Cáceres, who is now an expert in the digital world and a true guru in developing online strategies for brands and influencers. As part of your participation in the digital event Youth Economic Forum Restartness, the specialist shared some tips to succeed in this field.

“Today’s world teaches us that it is not enough to study a degree, that we constantly have to receive new knowledge and understand the dynamics of how everything is changing. That is why this forum was created as a platform for dialogue between young people to talk about economic, cultural, political, emotional and social issues “, says the speaker and spokesperson of the event.

It is an initiative of the World Economic Forum and of Restartness, the platform of the Mexican Regina Carrot, one of the most prominent content creators in the digital world.

“After the pandemic the world changed and it was good to create a space to offer young people new tools and bring them success stories that they can apply in their lives to have a better future”, Lina details about the forum, which will feature more than 30 speakers among businessmen, Olympic medalists, celebrities, entrepreneurs, experts and digital marketing and other personalities.

“The objective is to connect with experiences, provide valuable information, talk about how the digital world has been disruptive and how today requires being more comprehensive as a human being, from emotions to labor, political, social and economic matters”added. The conferences of the Youth Economic Forum Restartness, which will take place this November 30 and December 1, will be completely free, you just have to register on its official page.

This is how a digital media expert is trained

Lina is founder and vice president of Latin World Digital, the digital department of development of artists, commercial and new businesses of Latin World Entertainment. Created by actress Sofia Vergara and media executive Luis Balaguer, Latin WE Today it is the leading Hispanic talent management and entertainment marketing firm in the United States.

A journalist by profession and with more than 17 years in the entertainment industry, Cáceres has also been a television producer on various networks. However, he found his passion in digital media about a decade ago.

“I fell in love with the digital world because I found a lot of young people who achieved an impressive phenomenon: connect and form communities with millions of people globally”, Lina recounted in an exclusive interview.

Lina Cáceres has 17 years of experience in the entertainment world and the last decade has specialized in digital management for Latin WE, Sofía Vergara’s marketing and talent management firm.

The directive of Latin World Digital was among the first, if not the pioneer, to develop digital marketing strategies for companies, celebrities and a nascent group of influencers.

“As a television producer, I said: ‘I need to have 196 offices, one in each country, to be able to have the reach that these children have from their homes.’ So, I had the opportunity to form the first digital management department at Latin WE, where we help these guys develop their careers. We started working with brands that made sense, looking for long-term relationships and taking them to other channels, such as television “explained the executive.

Cáceres has managed to remove his clients from social networks and take them to television channels such as Disney Channel or NatGeo, and even to star in magazine covers. His victories are the result of his focus on “Make them multiplatform and not depend only on a social network”.

As a pioneer, Lina had the important task of “evangelizing brands about how they work”, and explaining that “it is not just buying posts”. The expert points out that before, companies “were very used to only selling products, and today people buy the social impact that the brand has.” For this reason, Cáceres says that she was “a bridge between the new group of creators that were being born and this new form of marketing that was developing in the digital world.”

How To Succeed In The Digital World?

This question is so recurrent and the answers so diverse, that Lina Cáceres chose it as the title for her book ‘How To Succeed In The Digital World’ (How To Triumph in The Digital World). Released in 2020 and available in 7 countries, the book became a bestseller for being “The abc of the digital world is like a manual that seeks to bring people closer to all these tools to publicize their talents, ideas or products”said the author.

The guru is convinced that “People can find in the digital world a tool to show the world their talent, their entrepreneurship or their services” So what “They can use it as these great digital celebrities that today we know as youtubers or instagramers have done”.

As a taste of his presentation in the Youth Economic Forum Restartness, Lina shared her six basic tips to consolidate your presence on social networks, either as a company or as a personal brand.

1. Be clear about ‘why’ and ‘what for’.

The writer explains that it is important “to understand what they want to use social networks for, that they have a goal.” One of the main fears of those who start in social networks for business is to depend on the algorithms of the platforms. “We forget that we create the algorithm and we have to define it ourselves. We must be very clear about where we want to go and what we want to achieve by opening our social networks ”.

2. Build a community.

“It is not about going and buying followers, but about building a meaningful community of real users who are interested in our content or brand,” he details. According to Lina “only 1,000 people are enough to be able to live off the digital community that you have created”, therefore, that should be the first objective in view.

3. Bet on omnichannel.

“We are not in an individual world, but in a multi-channel world. We are creating connection channels at all points of contact with our clients, both online and offline ”, explains Cáceres.

“We have to understand this and be prepared to create omnichannel brands or startups. That the user experience in social networks is replicated offline in all the channels and points of physical contact that you have with users, to create loyalty ”, added the expert.

4. Be a voice, not an echo.

For the bestselling author, the key to creating valuable content that engages users is identifying what you can contribute to your audience.

“I always tell them that it is about being a voice of the platforms and not an echo. The personal brand has to be built with a very clear objective that seeks to impact. It’s not about the number of likes, or about getting famous. You must ask yourself: what do I have to communicate? What is the one thing that only I have to allow to build a community? ”, Clarified the spokesperson and speaker of the Youth Economic Forum Restartness.

5. You have to be multitasking and self-taught.

One of the aspects that fascinated Lina the most was how those who are now great youtubers were able to do everything themselves from the beginning: create the idea, manage the camera and lighting, edit and manage their social networks.

“It was one of the biggest shocks I had, because I’m a television producer and I need a whole production team. But they came, they did everything by themselves and I said: ‘I think the time has come to reinvent ourselves’, because we need to be up to date, “he said.

6. Run your networks like a business from the start.

If you are already clear that you are going to use digital channels to enhance your brand or become an influencer, you should treat them with professionalism. “It is vital to put together budgets and know how to manage your resources. be able to know. Be clear that at the end of the day this is a business and you must be aware of the needs you are going to have ”.

As an example, Cáceres says that there are novices who, in order to stand out faster or facilitate the processes, choose to hire production teams, “but they spend all the money in three months and can no longer continue, they run out of gasoline.”

To learn more, connect to Youth Economic Forum Restartness this November 30 and December 1. The conferences are totally free and you can see them just by registering on their official site.

“The pandemic just happened, I think the world changed a lot and sometimes we feel lost. This forum is that reactivation that we need to start 2022 with the batteries in place. If we don’t start making strategic plans now, another year will go by without moving forward and we want to be prepared for everything to come, ”concluded Lina Cáceres.