5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Rock Dwayne Johnson

The Rock, The Rock, Dwayne Johnson … after all, these are just some of the names by which one of the greatest stars in the history of wrestling is known. And not only is he a star in the wrestling world, he is one of the biggest superstars in the Hollywood movie industry. The Rock is one of those people who never cease to amaze us, and that’s why today we tell you five things you didn’t know about The Rock.

Five Secrets About The Rock Dwayne Johnson

His ancestors were aristocrats in SamoaAlthough Dwayne Johnson was born in the United States, his ancestors have blue blood. His family belonged to the elite of the island located in Polynesia and they have always had a privileged position within it. He is a big fan of musicWhile training he listens to bands like Guns N’Roses, Metallica, Eminem, ZZ Top, Godsmack, RATM and Drake. It even has its own playlist for workouts on Spotify. Has university studiesSpecifically, he studied Physiology and Criminology at the University of Miami. Graduated in 1995 Akin to charity worksDespite being a billionaire star, she spends a lot of time and money on charity work, she even has her own foundation, The Rock Foundation, which helps children who are hospitalized. He was an American football star: If an injury had not truncated his career, he would have triumphed in the NFL. He played for the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA but only spent two months in the NFL with a back injury.

Remember to follow PLANET WRESTLING, the WWE and wrestling website, where we inform you of everything that happens in the world of Wrestling, with the news of WWE and all the wrestling companies. Also this August we bring all the information of the next PPV of the company, WWE SummerSlam that will be held on August 21 in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada.